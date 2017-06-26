sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2017 | 16:38
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, June 26

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: ( X )

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )

Other (please specify): ( )

(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):

n/a

(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):

23 June 2017

(6). Date on which issuer notified:

26 June 2017

(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

From 13% to 14%

(8). Notified details:


A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): Ordinary Shares - GB0008910555

Situation previous to the triggering transaction(vi):
Number of Shares: 10,208,051
Number of Voting rights(viii): 10,208,051

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction(vii):
Number of shares:
Direct: 10,334,851
Number of voting rights (ix):
Direct (x): 10,334,851
Indirect (xi):

% of voting rights:
Direct: 14.13%
Indirect:

B. Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii):

Type of financial instrument:

Expiration date (xiii):

Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:

% of voting rights:

C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrument:

Exercise price:

Expiration date (xvii)

Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):

Number of voting rights instrument refers to

% of voting rights (xix, xx)
Nominal:
Delta:

Total (A + B + C):

Number of voting rights: 10,334,851

% of voting rights: 14.13%

(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):

Discretionary client holdings registered in the name of Nominee companies 100% owned by Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

Proxy Voting:

(10). Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

N/A

(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

N/A

(13). Additional information:

N/A

(14). Contact name:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

(15). Contact telephone number:

020 7743 1098

26 June 2017


