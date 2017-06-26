

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba-backed Best Logistics filed for an initial public offering of American depositary shares to raise up to $750 million.



Logistics companies delivered 31 billion parcels in China last year, 50 per cent higher than in the previous year.



Best Logistics will be known as Best Inc in the US. Alibaba is the biggest single shareholder with 23.4 per cent while founder Johnny Chou holds 14.7 per cent.



Best Inc noted that it will apply for listing its ADSs on the NYSE or the Nasdaq Global Market.



