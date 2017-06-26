Transportation Management System Market to Reach $202 Billion by 2022: Increasing Number of Vehicles Create Parking Problems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Transportation Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global transportation management system market is expected to grow from USD 78.20 Billion in 2017 to USD 202.14 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The major growth drivers of the market include the revolutionization of industries due to digitalization, population explosion, and rising congestion in the metro cities.



In the traffic management segment, automatic number plate recognition is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Automatic number plate recognition solutions reduce the network monitoring costs while enhancing the control and flexibility. Automatic number plate recognition applications are capable of detecting the license plates of speedy vehicles, recognizing license plates in harsh weather conditions such as hailstorms and heavy rains, and identifying vehicle speed with the use of specially-developed algorithms.

Under transportation modes, the roadways segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the railways segment. Roadways are highly preferred modes of transportation, especially for traveling short distances. Roadways are ideal for moving small quantities of goods to widely dispersed markets. The major issue faced in this mode of transportation is the congestion due to traffic. Roads often get congested due to the increasing number of vehicles and thus, cause major financial loss to transportation companies.



The hosted deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the on-premises deployment mode. This is because hosted deployments are less expensive in terms of implementation and infrastructure costs compared to on-premises deployments. Low maintenance requirements and cost effectiveness are some of the other benefits driving the growth of the hosted deployments segment.

Companies Mentioned



Blujay Solutions

Ctsi-Global

Descartes

Efkon Ag

Inet-Logistics Gmbh

JDA Software, Inc.

Manhattan Associates

Mercurygate International, Inc.

Metro Infrasys Private Limited

Oracle Corporation

Sap Se

TMW Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Transportation Management System Market Analysis, By Transportation Mode



7 Transportation Management System Market Analysis, By Component



8 Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, By Deployment Mode



9 Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, By Application



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

