Informa Business Intelligence: Informa's Annual Clinical and Research Excellence Awards Return for Third Year

BOSTON, June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa's Pharma Intelligence has today announced that the third annual Clinical and Research Excellence (CARE) Awards are now open for nominations.

Pharma Intelligence - the world's leading provider of clinical and research intelligence and analysis, and home of leading brands such as Scrip, Pink Sheet and Biomedtracker - will host the awards which recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements and stand-out performers in the global R&D space.

Nominations for the CARE Awards are free and all submissions should be made via the online entry form available at www.clinicalresearchexcellence.com (http://www.clinicalresearchexcellence.com/) by December 23. All entries will be assessed by a panel of distinguished industry experts and the winners will be announced at the CARE Awards ceremony on April 25, 2018 at the Boston Harbor Hotel.

"The success of last year's CARE Awards was testament to the original mission of the CARE Awards: to recognize the extraordinary achievements of the dedicated professionals working in biopharmaceutical clinical research. The event really brings the industry together to celebrate the individuals and companies that continuously strive for excellence in everything they do and are making a real difference to lives across the world," says Doro Shin, Pharma Intelligence's Thought Leadership Manager.

"Last year's admirable winners included Kite Pharma for its groundbreaking CAR-T therapy, and IBM Watson Health, Novartis & Highlands Oncology for their collaborative, and transformative, technological development. The event was a huge success and we're looking forward to replicating this in April," states Karen Currie, Executive Director of Trialtrove, Sitetrove, and Pharmaprojects.

The third annual CARE Awards will once again honor the achievements of the dedicated individuals, teams and organizations committed to advancing human health through clinical research, despite the day-to-day challenges. The eleven categories for the awards have been designed to showcase key accomplishments, including excellence in rare disease drug development, clinical trials conduct and design, technological advancements, and collaborative efforts between teams.

This year's categories are as follows:

Most Successful Early Phase Research (Preclinical & Phase I)

Excellence in Rare Disease Drug Development

Best Patient Centric Clinical Trial

Clinical Research Team of the Year

Most Innovative Clinical Trial Design

Clinical Trial Result of the Year

Best Patient-Focused Technological Development

Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development

Clinical Partnership of the Year

Best in Health Economics & Outcomes Research

Lifetime Achievement

"The pharmaceutical industry is driven by an ambition to change the healthcare landscape across the world and improve quality of life. A lot of effort goes into every aspect of the R&D pipeline and the CARE Awards specifically highlight and applaud the commitment and dedication of those individuals, teams and organizations involved," adds Linda Blackerby, President of Pharma Intelligence. "We encourage nominations from across the globe, and look forward to celebrating the achievements of the winners and commending all nominees for their work."