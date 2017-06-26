Bill Lerner On How to Optimize Business for Millennial Consumers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2017 / New York based CEO of iPark, Bill Lerner understands the nuances that endear brands to today's most important consumer group, the Millennials, born between the years 1980 and 2000. Nurturing business cultures that engage this massive collection of consumers requires an optimization strategy embracing accurate, informative, and interactive content, ensuring the corporate voice is heard everywhere that matters. Increasingly, that tends to be online, but this discerning audience still likes a "bricks and mortar" touchstone as well.

One of the biggest factors shaping marketing strategies designed to hone a corporate brand into a preferred pick is that of philanthropy. A Nov. 13, 2016 New York Times article focused on the Newman's Own brand label redesign to emphasize that 100 percent of profits go to charity. The article continues to underscore the message, noting that, "Millennials especially have demonstrated a propensity to favor companies with a generous mission." Reinforcing the significance of that concept, the Deloitte Millennial Survey 2017 found 74 percent of these astute consumers believe businesses have the potential to solve challenges, but just 59 percent feel that corporate leaders are acting accordingly, leaving a gap for observant organizations to step in and win approval of this influential audience. Keeping brands honest is a hallmark of this digital native cohort, with 70 percent compelled to share feedback about a brand experience, good and bad, via social media.

The largest generation in history, the group packs a one trillion-dollar purchasing punch according to a May 16, 2017 Wall Street Journal article. Impacting everything from more casual dress adopted by financial advisors to a simplified communication style across the board, product and service purveyors are toeing the style lines set by the age-defined culture to engage pocketbooks, paychecks, and online posts. All of the pieces of a brand's content strategy must paint a picture of authenticity that delivers, making lives easier, more enjoyable, and more entertaining. In agreement with an April 21, 2017 Forbes article citing three key principles for optimizing strategic marketing aimed at earning customer loyalty, Bill Lerner highlights the need for presenting a core idea, filling an unmet need, and developing a culture paralleling current markets as essential items for a relevant business.

Bill Lerner applied lessons taught by his father in the parking industry to his contemporary parking empire, changing, adapting, and innovating as a respected leader and mentor. President and CEO of Imperial Parking Systems, updating to the iPark brand to reflect technological awareness, Mr. Lerner relies on four decades of experience reaching for higher standards and improving the customer journey, both in business and charitable causes. His Billy4Kids program has provided more than 4,000 pairs of shoes to children in developing countries to prevent diseases contracted by bare feet. Billy Lerner is also recognized for his work by the Annual Edajo Gives Hope Gala and St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children.

Bill Lerner - President and CEO of iPark: http://billlernernews.com

Billy Lerner (@billy_lerner) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/billy_lerner

Billy Lerner - Home - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/billylernerofficial/

Contact Information:

BillLernerNews.com

http://billlernernews.com

contact@billlernernews.com

SOURCE: Bill Lerner