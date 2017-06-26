HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Morien Resources Corp. ("Morien" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MOX), is pleased to provide an update on production and development activities at the Donkin Coal Mine ("Donkin") in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

Owner/operator Kameron Collieries ULC ("Kameron"), an affiliate of the Cline Group LLC, recently provided Morien executives with a site tour of the mining operation. A series of recent photos of the operation can be viewed on Morien's website by clicking here, and an update on Donkin is provided below. Morien has a gross production royalty of 2% to 4% on all coal sales from Donkin.

Donkin Coal Mine Highlights

-- Current production is from a single continuous miner unit, with the addition of a second continuous miner unit expected before the end of Q3 2017; -- It is anticipated that four continuous miner units will be operational in 2018; -- Kameron is anticipating production of approximately 350,000 to 450,000 tonnes in 2017, 1.2 to 1.8 million tonnes in 2018, and 2.6 to 2.75 million tonnes of salable coal in 2019 (production volumes are subject to change based on numerous market and non-market factors); -- A coal handling, preparation and processing plant ("washplant") is nearly complete, and is expected to become operational before the end of Q3 2017; -- The washplant has been designed to process 500 tonnes per hour ("tph"), enough to process the permitted production at Donkin; -- Current coal production is being trucked and stockpiled at the Provincial Energy Ventures port in Sydney, Cape Breton; -- A total of 64 full-time employees/contractors are currently working onsite at Donkin, and Kameron is forecasting a total of 135 full-time workers onsite at full production; -- The Donkin Coal Technical Report, dated November 2012, found on Morien's SEDAR profile, supports the above technical disclosures.

Morien Royalty and Milestone Payments

On February 27, 2015, Morien sold its 25% working interest in Donkin to Kameron for aggregate cash consideration of $5.5 million and a gross production royalty.

Morien owns a gross production royalty of 2% on the first 500,000 tonnes of coal sales per calendar quarter (excluding the initial 10,000 tonnes of coal produced and sold from Donkin) and 4% on any coal sales from quarterly tonnage above 500,000 tonnes ("Royalty"). The Royalty is payable to Morien on a quarterly basis over the anticipated 30 plus year mine life.

Using a range of coal pricing, annual royalty payments could be in the order of $4.0 million to $8.0 million at full production. These values are only estimates based on Q2 2017 assumptions that Morien management consider to be reasonable. Actual results and royalties received, if any, and subject primarily to production rates and coal pricing, may vary from those estimated by Morien.

Morien received a $2 million milestone payment on closing of the transaction with Kameron (February 27, 2015) and received a second milestone payment of $2 million on the second anniversary of the closing (February 27, 2017; click here for Morien news release). Morien is entitled to receive an additional $1.5 million milestone payment on the earlier of first commercial sale of export coal from Donkin and the third anniversary of the closing of the transaction (February 27, 2018).

Qualified Person

Dawson Brisco, P.Geo. (Nova Scotia), Vice President Corporate Development, is a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Morien

Morien is a Canadian mining exploration and development company, focused on unique mineral industry opportunities in North America with two long-life royalty assets and a strong cash position. Morien has 52,736,614 issued and outstanding common shares and a fully diluted position of 57,911,614. Further information is available at www.MorienRes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements reflect Morien's current expectations of future revenues and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to Morien. Morien cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Morien currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in Morien's annual information form filed with the Canadian Securities regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Morien cautions that its royalty revenue will be based on production by third party property owners and operators who will be responsible for determining the manner and timing for the properties forming part of Morien's royalty portfolio. These third party owners and operators are also subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein including: volatility in financial markets or general economic conditions; capital requirements and the need for additional financing; fluctuations in the rates of exchange for the currencies of Canada and the United States; prices for commodities including gold, coal and aggregate; unanticipated changes in production, mineral reserves and mineral resources, metallurgical recoveries and/or exploration results; changes in regulations and unpredictable political or economic developments; loss of key personnel; labour disputes; and ineffective title to mineral claims or property. There are other business risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration, development and mining. Although Morien believes that the forward-looking information contained herein is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. Morien expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All dollar values discussed herein are in Canadian dollars.

