ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Cytellix -- a proactive compliance-based cybersecurity managed service provider and network security industry-leader -- was proudly awarded a Bronze Stevie Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category at the 15th Annual American Business Awards gala ceremony, held on June 20 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Cytellix was nominated in the Innovative Tech Company of the Year category for businesses with up to 100 employees in the computer services and software industry. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Cytellix is extremely honored to receive a Stevie Award recognizing us as one of the most innovative tech companies of the year," said Brian Berger, executive vice president of commercial cybersecurity for Cytellix. "Cytellix aims to provide the traditionally underserved small- and medium-sized business sector with top-notch proactive, compliance-based cybersecurity, and this award is another reason to be proud of what we do."

ABOUT CYTELLIX

Cytellix, the cybersecurity division of Information Management Resources, Inc. (IMRI), is a privately held cybersecurity service provider, specializing in proactive situational awareness and offering the only solution in the industry that can detect known and "unknown" threats in any digital environment, while providing complete network visibility and system compatibility. Its best-in-class, turnkey services include assessment, gap analysis and continuous monitoring. Cytellix analyzes the traffic and behavior of millions of IP addresses for organizations of every size in a wide range of data-rich industries -- including government, manufacturing, finance, banking, law, higher education and healthcare. In addition to securing network perimeters for the U.S. Army and the Missile Defense Agency, local businesses such as City of Irvine and Metropolitan Water District and leading corporations such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Kaiser Permanente and the Walt Disney Company, Cytellix has created an affordable solution for small- and mid-size companies -- which have become one of the largest targets of cyberattacks in recent years -- and its solutions have protected over 7 million devices thus far. The brand has been recognized with numerous honors such as the 2017 American Business Award, the 2014 White House Champion of Change and the 2015 Patriot Award, and its experts are frequently tapped for media interviews and keynote addresses. For more information, visit www.cytellix.com.

