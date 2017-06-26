CHARLESTON, SC--(Marketwired - June 26, 2017) - uBreakiFix opens in Mount Pleasant on June 26 at 644 Long Point Road, Suite E. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 310 locations across North America.

This is the brand's second location in South Carolina, joining a location in Greenville. uBreakiFix Mount Pleasant is the first location for owners Will Siegfried and Jake Earp, who began working as store technicians in Boca Raton, Florida, more than five years ago and intend on opening future stores in the Greater Charleston area.

"Jake and I started our uBreakiFix journey from the very bottom, working our way up the ladder from technicians to corporate positions," said Siegfried. "As new owners, we hope to show our community how much we believe in the incredible resource that uBreakiFix is for both their personal and business tech needs."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 2.5 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We're always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We're excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Mount Pleasant and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix Mount Pleasant is located at 644 Long Point Rd, Ste E, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 and can be reached at: 843-936-2095. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

