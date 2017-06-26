Hard Rock International Selected for Cyprus Casino Resort License

ORLANDO, Florida, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Hard Rock is proud to announce that it was selected along with its partners for the first and only casino resort license granted by the government of The Republic of Cyprus. After recently announcing our first casino in Canada, being selected in Cyprus is another strong testament to the power of the Hard Rock brand throughout the world.

Hard Rock International

With venues in 75 countries, including 176 cafes, 24 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, Fl., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Bali, Chicago, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas, Macau and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Cairo, Innsbruck, Andorra la Vella and Chengdu. New Hard Rock hotel, casino or hotel-casino projects include Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Atlantic City, Berlin, Dubai, London, Los Cabos, New York City, Ottawa, and Shenzhen, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.

