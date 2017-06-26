Global Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Automation in Die Casting Process - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global glass fiber foundry filter market to grow at a CAGR of 3.29% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales and excludes retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is automation in die casting process. There has been a steady increase in the adoption of industrial robots in the manufacturing sector during the past two decades. Almost 15,000 industrial robots are sold every year indicating their growing importance in the manufacturing sector. The introduction of these industrial robots into the manufacturing process offers several benefits like increased efficiency, enhanced flexibility, reduced cycle time, enhanced precision in producing the final product, and mass production.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is emerging aerospace and defense sector. Non-ferrous metals die casting process is widely used in the aerospace and defense sector along with forging techniques to reduce the weight of an aircraft and to increase its fuel efficiency. There has been an increasing demand for aluminum and other lightweight alloys over steel for use in manufacturing aircraft bodies and corresponding parts, as these metals reduce the weight of the overall aircraft to a great extent.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is energy-intensive process. Casting requires huge amounts of energy for plant operation, of which a significant amount of the energy is consumed in the final cast part. In die casting, natural gas is chiefly used for treating metals, followed by coal coke and breeze, and electricity.
Key vendors:
- Fibrecn International
- Texers Technical Ceramics
- Shanghai Haiying Insulation Glass Fiber
Other prominent vendors:
- Asian Foundry Filters
- Baoding Ningxin New Material
- Industrial Ceramic Products
- SELEE Corporation
- Vesuvius
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hv6tjp/global_glass
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716