Global Gas Scrubbers Market 2017-2021

The growth of the global gas scrubbers market is attributed to the implementation of stringent marine sulfur fuel emission regulations, growth in the waste treatment market, growth in the construction market, and the rise in the global electricity demand.

The global gas scrubbers market was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period.

was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period. The rise in the generation of energy from treated effluents will also boost the market growth, as the harmful gases in the effluents need to be captured in the process.

Rainwater Harvesting Market in India 2017-2021

Rainwater harvesting is the most effective way for rainwater management and conservation. The harvested water can be routed to subsurface in a process called ground recharge through infiltration ponds, trenches, and dams.

Harvesting is now prevalent at all scales in India, right from rural villages to urban households. For instance, Chennai, a major city in India, in 2001 has mandated to install rainwater harvesting system in all houses.

Rising issue of water scarcity is the primary driver for the rainwater harvesting market in India

Global Ground Protection Mats Market

Ground protection mats are highly durable and are made of high-density materials that are capable of withstanding heavy loads.

Ground protection mats also help in preventing environmental damage to agricultural land, heritage sites or sensitive eco-systems, and cross-contamination between sites.

The growth of the global ground protection mats market will be driven by the growth in the construction industry as ground protection mats are widely deployed to provide safe access to employees and a stable platform for heavy machinery.

