FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup PLC

26 June 2017

Tim O' Toole, Chief Executive, has elected to allocate part of his monthly salary to acquire shares in the Company. Arrangements have been made for these shares to be purchased on his behalf in the market on a regular basis.

The transaction took place on 23 June 2017 in accordance with standing instructions as follows:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them