Global Arc Flash Protection Equipment Market to 2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Arc Flash Protection Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global arc flash protection equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global arc flash protection equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installation, shipments, sales, volume, and replacement. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.
One trend in the market is multiple functionalities of arc flash protection equipment. The latest trend in the market is safety equipment with multiple functionalities, i.e., apparel and safety equipment that are not only used for protection against arc flashes but other hazards as well. Vendors offer arc flash protection equipment with a combination of high visibility and flame-resistant (FR) capabilities, providing protection against multi-hazards.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in construction industry. The arc flash protection equipment will gain significantly due to the growth in the construction industry during the forecast period. The construction industry accounts for major accidents and fatalities from arc flashes as workers must deal with electricity-based activities. Arc flash protection equipment is used in the construction industry as workers are in continuous contact with the electric circuitry of machines, tools, appliances, or light fixtures.
Key vendors:
- Honeywell International
- Lakeland
- MSA
- National Safety Apparel
Other prominent vendors:
- 3M
- Ansell
- Cintas
- DRIFIRE
- Tranemo
- Westex
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
