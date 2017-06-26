sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2017 | 17:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Arc Flash Protection Equipment Market to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Arc Flash Protection Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global arc flash protection equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global arc flash protection equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installation, shipments, sales, volume, and replacement. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is multiple functionalities of arc flash protection equipment. The latest trend in the market is safety equipment with multiple functionalities, i.e., apparel and safety equipment that are not only used for protection against arc flashes but other hazards as well. Vendors offer arc flash protection equipment with a combination of high visibility and flame-resistant (FR) capabilities, providing protection against multi-hazards.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in construction industry. The arc flash protection equipment will gain significantly due to the growth in the construction industry during the forecast period. The construction industry accounts for major accidents and fatalities from arc flashes as workers must deal with electricity-based activities. Arc flash protection equipment is used in the construction industry as workers are in continuous contact with the electric circuitry of machines, tools, appliances, or light fixtures.


Key vendors:

  • Honeywell International
  • Lakeland
  • MSA
  • National Safety Apparel

Other prominent vendors:

  • 3M
  • Ansell
  • Cintas
  • DRIFIRE
  • Tranemo
  • Westex

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c28ghl/global_arc_flash


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire