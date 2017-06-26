Global Arc Flash Protection Equipment Market to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global arc flash protection equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global arc flash protection equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installation, shipments, sales, volume, and replacement. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is multiple functionalities of arc flash protection equipment. The latest trend in the market is safety equipment with multiple functionalities, i.e., apparel and safety equipment that are not only used for protection against arc flashes but other hazards as well. Vendors offer arc flash protection equipment with a combination of high visibility and flame-resistant (FR) capabilities, providing protection against multi-hazards.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in construction industry. The arc flash protection equipment will gain significantly due to the growth in the construction industry during the forecast period. The construction industry accounts for major accidents and fatalities from arc flashes as workers must deal with electricity-based activities. Arc flash protection equipment is used in the construction industry as workers are in continuous contact with the electric circuitry of machines, tools, appliances, or light fixtures.

Key vendors:



Honeywell International

Lakeland

MSA

National Safety Apparel

Other prominent vendors:



3M

Ansell

Cintas

DRIFIRE

Tranemo

Westex

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



