ScotGems Plc - Holding(s) in Company

London, June 26
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|ScotGems Plc
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Y
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|X
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other (please specify):
|Take up of an Initial Purchase Offer
|Y
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii
|Royal Bank of Canada
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|RBC cees Trustees Limited
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|26 June 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|26 June 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|9%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB00BYT25542
Ordinary shares
|N/a
|N/a
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|9.93%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|5,000,000
|9.93%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|RBC cees Trustees Limited which are is a wholly owned indirect subsidaries of the Royal Bank of Canada.
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|N/A
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|N/A
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|N/A
13. Additional information:
Figures are based on total number of voting rights 50,321,020
|14. Contact name:
|Steven Davidson
|15. Contact telephone number:
|0131 538 6603