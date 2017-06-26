sprite-preloader
ScotGems Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, June 26

For filings with the FSA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		ScotGems Plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsY
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attachedX
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instrumentsX
An event changing the breakdown of voting rightsX
Other (please specify):Take up of an Initial Purchase OfferY
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Royal Bank of Canada
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		RBC cees Trustees Limited
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		26 June 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:26 June 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		9%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
GB00BYT25542
Ordinary shares		N/aN/a5,000,0005,000,0009.93%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/ANominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
5,000,0009.93%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
RBC cees Trustees Limited which are is a wholly owned indirect subsidaries of the Royal Bank of Canada.
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		N/A

13. Additional information:
Figures are based on total number of voting rights 50,321,020
14. Contact name:Steven Davidson
15. Contact telephone number:0131 538 6603

