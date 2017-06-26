Global Neurosurgical Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2023 - Analysis By Product Type, End Users & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Neurosurgical Products Market: Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2017-2023" report to their offering.

The Global Neurosurgical Devices Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The Neurosurgical Devices market is analyzed based on three segments - product type, end-users, and regions.

The factors such as increased prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing awareness about new technologies, presence of large pool of patients in emerging markets, and advent of new innovative neurosurgical devices such as flow diversion devices, neuroendovascular stents, liquid embolic, clot retrieval, and balloon catheters are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness a substantial growth due to the emergence of neuro-interventional technology that has eventually fueled the innovation of many neurosurgical devices with the involvement of minimally invasive technique. The markets in India, Brazil, and China are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period mainly due to the presence of patients affected with various neurosurgical disorders.

Neurosurgical devices continue to demonstrate substantial improvements in patient outcomes by delivering high-quality and life-sustaining treatment. This factor provides huge potential for market growth in both developed and developing countries with a wide range of opportunities. Vendors are investing hugely in R&D activities in the development of new products to gain major market share globally.

Companies Mentioned



Boston Scientific Corp.

Cyberonics Inc

DePuy Synthes Inc.



Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Medtronic PLC

MicroVention Inc.

Penumbra Inc.

Stryker Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Outline



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Positioning



4. Market Outlook



5. Market Characteristics



6. Neurosurgical Market by Application: Market Size and Analysis



7. Neurosurgical Market by Regions: Market Size and Analysis



8. Vendor Profiles



9. Companies to Watch For



10. Competitive Landscape



11 What Our Peers Are Estimating



