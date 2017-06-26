Fumed Silica Market Worth 2.26 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Fumed Silica Market by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), Application (Paints & Coatings and Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceuticals, UPR, Gel Batteries, Lighting), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 80 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 197 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fumed Silica Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fumed-silica-market-103347608.html

The use of fumed silica has increased in paints & coatings and inks, adhesives & sealants, and UPR applications, owing to the growth of major end-use industries such as construction and automobiles in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. In addition, the high demand for fumed silica is mainly attributed to its efficiency and low maintenance cost as compared to precipitated silica.

The hydrophilic fumed silica segment accounted for the largest share of the fumed silica market

The hydrophilic fumed silica segment is estimated to be the largest type segment of the fumed silica market both, in terms of volume and value. This growth is mainly attributed to the low price of hydrophilic fumed silica and its usage across various applications, such as paints & coatings and inks, silicone rubber, and UPR. Furthermore, the treated fumed silica also known as hydrophobic silica is water repellent and thus, cannot be dispersed in water. Hydrophobic fumed silica encompasses unique properties such as low moisture adsorption and improved rheological behavior.

The pharmaceuticals application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The pharmaceuticals application segment is expected to register the highest growth in terms of volume during the forecast period. Fumed silica is used as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. It improves the flow properties of starting materials that are required for tablet and capsule manufacturing. Fumed silica is also used for coating larger excipients and active ingredient particles.

The fumed silica market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is the largest region for Fumed Silica Market, in terms of value, followed by North America and Europe. Various end-use industries such as construction and automobiles represent the bulk of the demand for fumed silica in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the benefits of fumed silica has further contributed to the high demand for fumed silica in Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, and India.

Key players in the fumed silica market

Key players operating in the fumed silica market include Evonik Industries (Germany), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), Applied Material Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China), Kemitura A/S (Denmark), and Orisil (Ukraine).

