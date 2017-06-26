TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Continental Precious Minerals Inc. (TSX: CZQ) ("Continental", the "Company") reports that its application to voluntarily delist its shares from trading on the TSX and transition to the NEX, as reported February 28, 2017, has been approved. Accordingly, the Company's shares will commence trading on the NEX at market open on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 under the new symbol "CZQ.H".

Common Shares: 11,706,896

