

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-daughter Ivanka Trump might soon launch her own namesake-branded lingerie.



According to Bloomberg, U.S. trademark officials have granted preliminary approval for Ivanka Trump's clothing line to launch lingerie, lounge wear and athletic clothing.



Trump's brand has also been informed that it will likely win approval for branded rain ponchos and scarves.



Ivanka Trump as well as her other family member has been facing criticism since her father Donald Trump ascended as the US President. Many have been accusing the Trump family member of profiting from Trump being President.



Ivanka Trump distanced herself from her namesake brand in January when she announced that she will not take care of day-to-day management of her clothing brand and entrusted the duties as well as transferred assets to a trust.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX