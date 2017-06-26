Research and Markets - Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market to Reach $284.9 Billion by 2023 - Key Players are Microsoft, Google, Apple, Sony, Nintendo, Niantic, Cast AR & Gamar

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023" report to their offering.

The AR Gaming Market is expected to reach $284.93 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 152.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Increasing integration of AR into mobile devices, growing online population, innovations in gaming technology, and demand for IoT-based applications are forcing the organizations to integrating AR into their traditional gaming. The increasing online gamers and internet penetration are some of the additional factors contributing to the market growth.

The growing affordability and availability of AR games in mobile devices is a prime factor driving the market growth. Many organizations are hugely investing in the advanced solutions that integrate AR games into mobile devices, enabling them to improve client experience, enrich business expansion, and increase the revenue during the forecast period. Data security breach is the major concern for the market. The market is segmented into types of gamers, gaming devices, and regions which includes Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA. The major companies such as Microsoft, Google, Apple, Sony, and Nintendo are investing in the incorporation of AR technology into their products and offering enhanced gaming features to the customers.



Companies Mentioned



Apple

Gamar

Google

Microsoft

Niantic, Inc.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Technologies: Market Size and Analysis



7 Devices: Market Size and Analysis



8 Technology Adopters: Market Size and Analysis



9 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



10 Vendor Profiles



11 Companies to Watch for



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v6r3qg/augmented_reality

