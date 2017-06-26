sprite-preloader
Montag, 26.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market to Reach $284.9 Billion by 2023 - Key Players are Microsoft, Google, Apple, Sony, Nintendo, Niantic, Cast AR & Gamar

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023" report to their offering.

Logo

The AR Gaming Market is expected to reach $284.93 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 152.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Increasing integration of AR into mobile devices, growing online population, innovations in gaming technology, and demand for IoT-based applications are forcing the organizations to integrating AR into their traditional gaming. The increasing online gamers and internet penetration are some of the additional factors contributing to the market growth.

The growing affordability and availability of AR games in mobile devices is a prime factor driving the market growth. Many organizations are hugely investing in the advanced solutions that integrate AR games into mobile devices, enabling them to improve client experience, enrich business expansion, and increase the revenue during the forecast period. Data security breach is the major concern for the market. The market is segmented into types of gamers, gaming devices, and regions which includes Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA. The major companies such as Microsoft, Google, Apple, Sony, and Nintendo are investing in the incorporation of AR technology into their products and offering enhanced gaming features to the customers.

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple
  • Gamar
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Niantic, Inc.
  • Nintendo Co., Ltd.
  • Sony Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Outlook

5 Market Characteristics

6 Technologies: Market Size and Analysis

7 Devices: Market Size and Analysis

8 Technology Adopters: Market Size and Analysis

9 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

10 Vendor Profiles

11 Companies to Watch for

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v6r3qg/augmented_reality

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire