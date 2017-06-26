Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) (Euronext Paris: SOP), a European leader in digital transformation, today announced plans to acquire Kentor, a Swedish company specialising in Consulting and Systems Integration.

Sopra Steria plans to acquire 100% of the share capital of Kentor, a Swedish company wholly owned by Norwegian group TeleComputing. This proposed acquisition would significantly reinforce Sopra Steria's positioning in Scandinavia and boost future growth in the region.

Founded in 1983, Kentor whose head office is in Stockholm is recognised for its expertise in Consulting, Systems Integration and Application Maintenance. With average organic growth of more than 10% per annum over the past 2 years and an operational performance in the Sopra Steria Group's standards, Kentor achieved €34 million in revenue in 2016 and has 330 employees.

Although Sopra Steria ranks among the sector's leading firms in the Norwegian market, in Sweden where annual expenditure in IT services is estimated at €6.5 billion the Group has only had a limited presence up until now.

Reaching a critical mass in Sweden would enable Sopra Steria to consolidate its growth strategy in Scandinavia by boosting the value of its offerings and leveraging revenue synergies in the region.

This proposed transaction is subject to the usual conditions precedent. If it is approved, Sopra Steria could consolidate Kentor in its accounts in the 2nd half of 2017.

