

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Supreme Court has partially lifted an injunction against President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from six Muslim-majority countries.



The White House had petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review lower court rulings blocking Trump's travel ban.



In its ruling Monday, the Supreme Court said the travel ban can go into effect for foreigners who lack a 'bona fide relationship' with someone in the U.S.



Trump's travel ban had been blocked by federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland. The Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court that these lower court rulings be stayed. The apex court granted it Monday.



The court also agreed to hear the Trump administration's challenge on legality of the controversial order in October after lifting significant elements of lower court orders to block the ban.



