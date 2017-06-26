Regulatory News:

Following announcement of the business combination with Eurosic, rating agencies have confirmed Gecina's (Paris:GFC) high credit quality.

Today, Moody's confirmed Gecina's rating at A3 with a change from stable outlook to negative outlook though, waiting for the publicly announced disposals program to be realised to pull its LTV back below 40%.

Standard and Poor's confirmed on June 21, 2017 Gecina's credit rating to BBB+ outlook positive.

Gecina, living the city in a different way

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 12.1 billion euros at end-2016, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

