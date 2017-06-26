National General Insurance: National General is Holding Open House in Dallas / Farmers Branch, Texas Today

FARMERS BRANCH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2017 / National General Insurance and their family of companies are hosting an open interview event for Medicare Sales Agents & Benefit Advisors for the 2018 Annual Enrollment Period today.

When - Today, Monday, June 26, 2017 from 4pm to 8pm

Where - 4455 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX 75244

RSVP Today or Call 844.815.9808

Submit a resume today to RSVP for this exciting event. Hiring Managers will be onsite interviewing and making hiring decisions.

National General is looking for energetic and career minded Sales Agents to join their growing company on either July 17th or August 7th start dates. Department Managers will be available for interviews on the spot. They have 40+ positions available for individuals looking to make money during the 2018 Annual Enrollment Period. This is a chance to join a company that has been growing since 1939 and have an opportunity to be part of the National General Insurance Dallas office.

National General has high performing sales agents that can expect to earn $12,000+ per month during the annual enrollment period which includes uncapped commissions. They are an inbound sales center, so over 95% of customers are already interested in buying one or more of National General's insurance products. No cold calling is required in this position.

Prior sales experience is not required, but the motivation and passion for being a successful salesperson is a must. National General offers in-depth paid training and provides all of the tools needed to be successful in inside sales. They even cover the cost of licensing.

For anyone that currently has a Life & Health License and Medicare endorsements, they will receive a $1,000 bonus if hired and successfully complete their training program requirements.

This is a great opportunity to reignite a career in insurance or to start a new career with a stable and growing company. Anyone that is energetic, career-minded, and ready to be a Sales Rock Star, this is an amazing opportunity. These positions offer a competitive base pay and aggressive, uncapped commission structure, paid training. Candidates are encouraged to bring 3 copies of their resume and business attire is strongly encouraged.

Learn more about them: www.nationalgeneralcareers.com.

Apply directly: http://www.jobs.net/j/JpRDglIS.

Those interested should submit resumes through the NGIC careers website (link above) and come prepared to interview.

Anyone that would rather start with a phone interview, please fill out the short form at www.natgencareers.com or call 844.815.9808 and a member of National General's Sourcing Team will be in touch shortly.

Contact National General Insurance - DFW:



National General Sourcing Team

844.815.9808

4455 LBJ Freeway Suite 400 Dallas, TX 75244

