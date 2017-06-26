Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Cavendish Asset Management / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Cavendish Asset Management: Paul Mumford named Small Cap Awards' Fund Manager of the Year 26-Jun-2017 / 16:30 GMT/BST *Paul Mumford named Small Cap Awards' Fund Manager of the Year* We're delighted to announce that our flagship fund manager, Paul Mumford, was named Fund Manager of the Year at a black-tie event in Marylebone last night to celebrate the fifth annual Small Cap Awards, sponsored by NEX Exchange. The award recognises the success of Paul's Opportunities and AIM funds over the last year, the latter having outperformed the entire small cap sector, and been the top performing UK fund [1] since last year's Brexit vote. The accolade also reflects Paul's broader contribution to the industry as one of the UK's longest-serving and most successful small cap managers, having consistently delivered superior returns to investors since 1988 thanks to his contrarian, counter-cyclical, stockpicking approach. It's not Paul's first gong this year, having also won Fund Manager of the Year for UK equities, small cap, at the Citywire awards back in March. And hopefully it won't be the last! *Press Contact: * Louise Veitch louise.veitch@aspectuspr.com *Cavendish Asset Management: * +44 (0) 20 8810 8041 info@cavendisham.co.uk Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 586477 26-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8c3ea712560800395356e2c10704f832&application_id=586477&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

