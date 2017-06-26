Lunar Stretch Tents - Norfolk Tent Hire Company Chosen to Provide Venue Space at Prestigious Garden of the Year Award Sponsored by Christie's

NORWICH, England, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative Norfolk based stretch tent hire company, Lunar Stretch Tents has announced this week that it will be deploying one of its tents for an exclusive party celebrating Helmingham Hall's recent victory in the 2017 Garden of the Year Award. The award is run by the Historic Houses Association with the prestigious Suffolk garden claiming the title this year.

Seth Maclot, director of Lunar Stretch Tents, made the following statement about his company's engagement: "We are extremely pleased to be chosen to act as part of this event. One of the key factors in the selection process was our professional service, which has always been a key cornerstone of the business, together with our unique and spectacular tents. It's this whole package that put us ahead of the competition."

Lunar Stretch Tents will be utilising a large tent for the celebration. This will serve as cover for an exclusive lunch in the gardens, creating a centrepiece where guests can congregate, as well as offering substantial and robust shelter should there be unexpected weather problems. With a uniquely elegant and sleek profile, the tent will lend a modern and stylish edge to the event.

Helmingham Hall is a Grade II Listed Building that is still owned by the original owners, the Tollemache family. Xa Tollemache is the head gardener of the estate, and it is her vision and leadership that has proved decisive in this year's competition. Central features of the garden include the hybrid musk garden and the walled kitchen garden, with the recent additions of a new woodland garden and a knot and herb garden.

Lunar Stretch Tents serves the whole of the East Anglian area, and has grown considerably since the company's formation in 2012. Over its years of operation, the business has worked with a number of events ranging from private parties for Norwich City football players through to publicly accessible gatherings including The Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

For more information about Lunar Stretch Tents see the company's website and details of the Garden of the Year event can be found here.

Company Contact:

Seth Maclot

Lunar Stretch Tents

3rd Floor,

Space Studios,

5 Swan Lane

Norwich,

Norfolk,

NR2 1HZ

+44-(0)-7530-040232

info@lunarstretchtents.co.uk

http://www.lunarstretchtents.co.uk/



Media Contact:

Graham Tester

Omni Search

8 Station Road,

Coltishall,

Norwich,

Norfolk.

NR12 7JL

+44-(0)-1603-560465

graham@weareomni.co.uk

https://omnisearch.uk/