Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global media and entertainmentindustry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the media and entertainment sector is at the forefront of technological innovations and is expected to benefit from strong investments during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Disc Jockey Consoles Market 2017-2021

The global DJ consoles market is expected to exceed USD 782 million by 2021, owing to increased interest of the younger population in music, which is driving the demand for live events.

Denon DJ (inMusic), Native Instruments, GCI Technologies, Numark Industries, and Pioneer DJ are the leading vendors in the market.

Global 3D Glasses Market 2017-2021

The global 3D glasses market is highly influenced by the sales of 3D TVs and the growing preference for 3D cinema across the world.

The market includes some major players such as Epson America, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, SAMSUNG, NVIDIA Corporation.

Global Internet Ad Spending Market 2017-2021

Rapid adoption across various industry verticals, improving economic environment, and increasing online distribution of films and music are factors leading to an increase in the demand for internet advertisement market.

One of the major notable trends in the global internet ad spending market is the increase in usage of social media for advertising.

