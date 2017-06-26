TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- As Canada celebrates its 150th birthday, Express Employment Professionals takes a historical look at Canada's labour force and compares the employment landscape in 1867 to today.

"From hewers of wood and drawers of water to Canada in 2017, the country has come a long way," said Bob Funk, CEO and chairman of the board of Express Employment Professionals. "Today, Canada is a diversified service-based labour force that hardly resembles its agriculture and natural resources start in 1867. The Canada labour market is growing, forward looking and optimistic. There is much to celebrate on Canada's 150th."

In 1867, where you lived largely dictated your profession. Canadians living in the west worked in agriculture, while Canadians on the east coast worked in fisheries. Central Canadians worked in the lumber industry, with some working in manufacturing in the cities and a few in the new mining sector.

In 2017, Canadians are on the move. Employment in goods production continues to decrease while the services sector continues to grow across the country.

Here is how we compare then and now.

To view the image, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1098072a.jpg

Source: Almanac of British North America for 1867. According to the Almanac of British North America for 1867, the "Lumber Trade of Canada is of the highest importance to the country."

Source: Statistics Canada, Labour Force Survey, May 2017. Trades based on the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS).

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Kellie Major at (613) 222-7488 or email kellie@mapleleafstrategies.com .

About Robert A. Funk

Robert A. "Bob" Funk is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has more than 770 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Under his leadership, Express has put more than 6 million people to work worldwide. Funk served as Chairman of the Conference of Chairmen of the Federal Reserve and was also the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

About Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed a record 510,000 people in 2016. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

Contacts:

Kellie Major

(613) 222-7488

kellie@mapleleafstrategies.com



