GCP Student Living Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

On 26 June 2017, Mr Peter Dunscombe, a non-executive Director of the Company, transferred his entire shareholding in the Company of 52,144 ordinary shares (representing 0.016% of the total voting rights) to his spouse, Catherine Dunscombe, by way of a deed of gift.