Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2017 | 18:17
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire

GCP Student Living Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 26

GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them

On 26 June 2017, Mr Peter Dunscombe, a non-executive Director of the Company, transferred his entire shareholding in the Company of 52,144 ordinary shares (representing 0.016% of the total voting rights) to his spouse, Catherine Dunscombe, by way of a deed of gift.

1.Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
a)NamePeter Dunscombe and Catherine Dunscombe
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPeter Dunscombe - Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Catherine Dunscombe - Person Closely Associated with Peter Dunscombe
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGCP Student Living plc
b)LEI2138004J4ID66FK38H25
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each


GB00B8460Z43
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from Peter Dunscombe by deed of gift for nil consideration.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0052,144
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		N/A

e)Date of the transaction26 June 2017
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

