GCP Student Living Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, June 26
GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
On 26 June 2017, Mr Peter Dunscombe, a non-executive Director of the Company, transferred his entire shareholding in the Company of 52,144 ordinary shares (representing 0.016% of the total voting rights) to his spouse, Catherine Dunscombe, by way of a deed of gift.
|1.
|Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
|a)
|Name
|Peter Dunscombe and Catherine Dunscombe
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Peter Dunscombe - Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Catherine Dunscombe - Person Closely Associated with Peter Dunscombe
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|GCP Student Living plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138004J4ID66FK38H25
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
GB00B8460Z43
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from Peter Dunscombe by deed of gift for nil consideration.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 June 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue