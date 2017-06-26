Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global chemicals and materialsindustry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the chemicals and materials industry encompasses a diversity of subindustries, including composites, fabrics, fibers, food ingredients, lab equipment, metals, minerals, nanomaterials, and pharmaceuticals.

Global Tungsten Carbide Market 2017-2021

The global tungsten carbide market is estimated to exceed USD 19 billion by 2021 due to increasing demand from the mining and construction, automotive, power generation and fluid power manufacturing, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Recycling of tungsten carbide is gaining popularity with recent feasible and advanced techniques showcasing effective extraction of tungsten from scrap.

is gaining popularity with recent feasible and advanced techniques showcasing effective extraction of tungsten from scrap. Approvals for new tungsten mining projects in the past two years are showcasing the bright prospect and future growth of the tungsten carbide market.

Global Tackifier Market 2017-2021

Tackifier is used as resin dispersions across various industries like packaging, automotive, footwear, and others.

The incremental growth of demand from end-user industries like packaging and construction have a major influence on the global tackifier market

Tackifiers used in skin adhesives are very critical for drug delivery device applications and transdermal patches due to the need to deliver therapeutic doses by bonding to the skin.

Global Tabular Alumina 2017-2021

APAC is the fastest growing region in the global tabular alumina market closely followed by MEA.

Tabular alumina is used in three chief applications, which are refractory, abrasives and oil and gas, due to its low density and greater rigidity.

is used in three chief applications, which are refractory, abrasives and oil and gas, due to its low density and greater rigidity. Tabular alumina is used as adsorbents and desiccant agents in various end-user segments such as oil and gas, construction, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, refractories, water treatment plants, processing industries, and abrasives

