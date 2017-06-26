Flexible Pipe Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2022 - Attributed to the Increasing Offshore and Onshore Drilling & Exploration Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Flexible Pipe Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The flexible pipe market is projected to reach USD 1,111.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the flexible pipe market is mainly attributed to the increasing offshore and onshore drilling and exploration activities, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for flexible pipes. However, stringent regulations in oil & gas industries are anticipated to inhibit the growth of the flexible pipe market.



Flexible pipes are used for the transfer of fluids and liquids such as crude oil; these pipes can operate under high temperature and pressure conditions. They are utilized for both, offshore and onshore applications. The offshore application segment accounted for the largest share of the flexible pipe market in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.



North America, Middle East & Africa, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe are key regions in the flexible pipe market. North America is anticipated to lead the flexible pipe market during the forecast period. The rising demand for flexible pipes in this region is mainly attributed to the new discoveries of oil & gas reserves. The Middle East & Africa is the second-largest consumer of flexible pipes, globally. The market in this region is mainly driven by the expansion of the oil & gas industry. The flexible pipe market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.



The presence of established manufacturers of flexible pipes has created high entry barriers for new entrants in the flexible pipe market. However, increasing exploration of horizontal wells and discoveries of new oil reserves are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers of flexible pipes.

Companies Mentioned



Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

Contitech Ag

Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies Inc.

Ge Oil & Gas Corporation

Magma Global Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco (Nov)

Pipelife Nederland B.V.

Prysmian Group

Shawcor Ltd.

Technipfmc Plc



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Flexible Pipes, By Raw Material



7 Flexible Pipes, By Type



8 Flexible Pipes, By Application



9 Flexible Pipes, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t22xb9/flexible_pipe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716