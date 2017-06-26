

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a substantial gain. The strong performance by index heavyweight Nestlé provided a boost to the overall market. However, investors remained concerned by the continued weakness in crude oil prices.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.98 percent Monday and finished at 9,121.22. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.45 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.81 percent.



Nestlé jumped 4.3 percent Monday after activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC hedge fund took a $3.5 billion stake in the world's largest food and drinks company.



Meanwhile, Roche and Novartis weakened by 0.4 percent each.



Credit Suisse climbed 1.1 percent and UBS added 0.6 percent. JPMorgan upgraded its rating on UBS to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral. ' JPMorgan also resumed coverage of Credit Suisse with an 'Overweight' rating.



Julius Baer finished higher by 0.9 percent and insurer Bâloise advanced 1.1 percent. Kuehne + Nagel climbed 0.9 percent and LafargeHolcim added 0.5 percent.



Sika decreased 1.0 percent and Vifor Pharma surrendered 0.8 percent. Lindt & Sprüngli also slipped 0.3 percent.



