Connected Home, Smart Appliances, and AI-based Security Markets Data Bundle 2017 - 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Connected Home, Smart Appliances, and AI-based Security 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

The combination of Smart Home technologies with Smart Appliances is transforming consumer lifestyles. Tasks that were purely a drudgery in the past are now easy, and in some cases, actually engaging and fun as appliances also act as information and entertainment conduits by way of connected home solutions.

This research assesses the Connected Home and Smart Appliance marketplace, including major industry players, and solutions. The role of IoT and supporting technologies is evaluated with analysis of current market inhibitors and solutions. The report provides market forecasts for major market segments, sub-segments, and regional expectations for the period 2017 through 2022.

The report also includes detailed forecasts for real-time IoT analytics in the Connected Home market 2017 - 2022. This research also evaluates the technologies, market opportunities, and outlook for AI-based security in IoT. The report includes analysis of AI in specific IoT deployment scenarios such as Fog Computing architectures. The report provides AI-based IoT security forecasting for 2017 to 2022.

In addition, major home appliances are increasingly becoming much easier to maintain and replace as the cloud-based as a service model transforms products into easy to use and informative services. However, security remains a major issue. Accordingly, leading security companies are developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) based security solutions to deal with growing threats.



Key Topics Covered:



Connected Home and IoT: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Overview



4 Global Connected Home Market 2017 - 2022



5 Hardware and Software Components 2017 - 2022



6 Connected Home Market by End User Segment



7 Real Time IoT Data Analytics Market in Connected Homes 2017 - 2022



8 Leading Companies, Organizations, and Solutions



9 Appendix: IoT Standardization



Smart Appliances Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



1. Introduction



2. Smart Appliances Market Overview



3. Smart Appliance Market Forces and Driver Analysis



4. Smart Appliance Market Analysis & Forecast 2017 - 2022



5. Smart Appliance Companies, Products, and Services



6. Conclusions and Recommendations



Artificial Intelligence in IoT Security and Fraud Prevention 2017 - 2022



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Overview



4 Security Solutions in IoT



5 AI-Based IoT Security Solution Forecasts



6 Security Companies Evaluated



7 Conclusions and Recommendations



