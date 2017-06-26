Europe Acrylic Sheet Market, 2014 - 2025 - Ikea is Expected to Drive the Overall Industry Demand -Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Acrylic Sheet Market Analysis By Technology (Cell Cast, Extruded, Continuous Cast), By Application (Construction, Design, Transportation, Visual Communication & Retail, Sanitary), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The Europe acrylic sheet market is expected to reach USD 1.97 billion by 2025

The rapid growth of the furniture industry in the region has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, increasing application scope of the product in the automotive and transportation industry is slated to have positive impacts on the overall market growth over the projected period.

The increasing use of acrylic sheets in furniture and interior designing applications, such as modular kitchen panels, wardrobes, TV panels, and wall separators, in residential and commercial buildings is expected to drive the product demand significantly during the forecast period.

The use of acrylic sheets in automobiles for windows, rear-view mirrors, and lighting applications is expected to increase on account of improved light diffusion, optical clarity, and lightweight properties of the product. The rapid growth of the automotive industry in key economies such as Germany, France, and Spain, is expected to drive product demand over the coming years.

The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in the furniture & design application owing to the increasing use of the product for enhancement of structural aesthetics. The presence of key industry players such as Ikea, with wide ranges of acrylic kitchen and home decor solutions, is expected to drive the overall industry demand over the forecast period.

The product demand in the visual communication & retail segment is expected to grow significantly from USD 313 million in 2016, primarily due to the increasing product usage in signage applications for exhibitions, sports events, retail marketing, and advertising

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Europe Acrylic Sheet Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Europe Acrylic Sheet: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Europe Acrylic Sheet: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Europe Acrylic Sheet: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Company Profiles



MADREPERLA SpA

Altuglas International

Evonik Industries

Lucite International

Polycasa Group

GEVACRIL SRL

Aristech Acrylics LLC

Polyplastic B.V.

BWF Group

Irpen (UK) Ltd.

Sidak SP

PLEXIMA

Access Plastics

PYRASIED Xtreme Acrylic

