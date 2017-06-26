

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman received a heavy verbal punch from former Vice President Joe Biden at a private dinner in Las Vegas last month.



Ackman, the hedge fund manager popular for losing money on investments in Herbalife and Valeant, got into a verbal tussle with Biden after he made rude comment on the tragic death of Biden's son.



The incident stunned an A-list group of attendees who witnessed Biden verbally scolding Ackman, the Fox Business reported citing three people who were present.



During a private VIP dinner at this year's SkyBridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference, Biden was asked why he did not run for president in 2016 by former Florida governor and 2016 GOP presidential contender Jeb Bush.



Biden explained that he decided not run for president largely due to the death of his son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden became emotional and said: 'I'm sorry.I've said enough.'



That's when Ackman blurted out 'Why? That's never stopped you before.'



'Who is this a-hole,' Biden reportedly asked a seatmate. 'Look, I don't know who you are, wiseass, but never disrespect the memory of my dead son!'



The hedgie attempted an apology but was told by Biden to 'just shut the hell up.'



