Global Photon Counter Market 2017-2021 - Major Drivers for This Market is Growing Application of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Photon Counter Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global photon counter market to grow at a CAGR of 10.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Photon Counter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and volume and exclude replacement, spares, aftermarket, and services market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing application of structural health monitoring (SHM) systems. The increase in urbanization, especially in developing countries, has led to an increase in the number of infrastructure projects such as the construction of dams, bridges, offshore petroleum installations, buildings and towers, nuclear installations, and tunnels. SHM systems are used to monitor the health of these structures, to collect data, and to make informed decisions.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is internet of things advantage: sensors and photonics. The Internet of Things essentially involves connecting electronic devices to the Internet and thereby facilitating data transfer over a wireless (or wired) network. The essence of this technology is that it needs minimum human intervention. The devices needed for this technology should have sensors and actuators that play a key role in mobile sensing, ensuring that the technology delivers efficient performance. IoT integrates technologies such as data communication, hardware design, data storage, and mining. The IoT-based applications can also be used for home surveillance.





Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is capital-intensive nature and economic conditions. As the photon counter market is highly capital intensive, it is sensitive to the price fluctuations and the global economic conditions. To meet the growing demands, photon counter manufacturers have to adopt sophisticated components such as dielectric materials. The cost of such components is very high, and it requires technical expertise to set up or commission new photon counters. In addition, the process of manufacturing different types of photon counters involves the use of distinct components that are unique to that type of photon counter.

Key vendors:



LASER COMPONENTS

Micro Photon Devices

PerkinElmer

PicoQuant

Other prominent vendors:



Becker & Hickl

Hidex Oy

ID Quantique

Photek

Thorlabs



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: PEST analysis



Part 05: Introduction



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ltm5qz/global_photon

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716