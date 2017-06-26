According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global multi-axis motion controller market is expected to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 11%.

This research report titled 'Global Multi-axis Motion Controller Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global multi-axis motion controller market has a direct impact on the developments in manufacturing activities based on the production and deployment of machinery and need for precise operations in end-user industries. The market will have a continuous growing trend during the forecast period, owing to developments in developing countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. These regions will offer significant growth potential for the development of industrial machinery. Also, vendors worldwide need to constantly establish their presence in new markets with their products while consolidating existing market share.

Technavio's industrial automation research analysts categorize the global multi-axis motion controller market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Machine tools

Semiconductor

Packaging and labeling

Material handling

Others

The top three end-user segments for the global multi-axis motion controller market are discussed below:

Machine tools

Multi-axis motion controllers used in the machine tools segment include hardware products for controlling position and movement of complex functions. The demand for machine tool applications in the manufacturing industries is stimulated by the quality of machines and equipment used in key applications such as metal forming and metal cutting applications where multi-axis motion controllers are largely implemented.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "The changeover of industrial machines to electrical or electromechanically operated has increased the demand for multi-axis motion controller products in metal applications, which will drive the growth of the machine tools segment. The increasing use of multi-axis motion controllers for laser cutting machining and electric discharge machining in the industry will also provide a continuous market growth.

Semiconductor

The semiconductor segment is likely to be the next major shareholder in the global multi-axis motion controller market due to the need for high accuracy and precision control, which are offered by multi-axis motion controllers. Advanced positioning and synchronization control of multiple axes is highly required in the semiconductor segment. Therefore, multi-axis motion controllers are utilized in various applications of the segment.

"The semiconductor manufacturing and testing application requires multi-axis motion controllers as it helps in achieving higher precision and accuracy in the industry. The demand for high precision work in the semiconductor segment has enhanced the scope of revenue generation for multi-axis motion controller vendors in the market," says Raghav.

Packaging and labeling

Packaging and labeling machines require powerful and homogeneous multi-axis motion controllers that can control coordinated movements along numerous axes.

The demand for multi-axis motion controllers will grow in the packaging and labeling segment as automation is increasing in developing countries, supporting the market growth. The key market region of the packaging and labeling sector is in the US and China.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ABB

Bosch Rexroth

Galil

Mitsubishi Electric

Parker Hannifin

