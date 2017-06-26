SANDUSKY, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- New Wave Holdings, Inc.'s (OTC: NWAV) PAO Group, Inc., a physicians practice management company focused on the proper use of cannabis for treatment of chronic and terminal patients, is pleased to announce the launch of two new Corporate locations for its Alternative Medicine Centers of America. The new locations will open in Toledo and Dayton, Ohio.

In addition, the Company has signed a Letter of Intent with a Physicians Group to staff the new locations and its Parma/Cleveland clinic.

The Agreement is to be fully executed this week.

"We are thrilled with continued development of relationships in the medical community for our clinics," states CEO Robert Weber. "This is just the beginning and everyone on our team is thrilled at the rate of growth in this first year. We intend to continue innovating as we expand to ensure we provide a comprehensive package of therapies, treatments and products including health education, lifestyle coaching, and naturopathic medicine essential to an individual's successful achievement of personal wellness."

The Dayton location is onboarding an in-house psychiatrist, who will help assist with properly diagnosing PTSD patients and prescribe in line with the Company's values to treat with effective compassionate care.

The Parma and Toledo locations will feature a full suite of therapeutic services as part of an overall expansion initiative by PAO Group. Clinic offerings will include proper use of cannabis for treatment of chronic and terminal patients, massage therapy, anti-aging treatments and hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Growing demand of HRT is driven by technological advancement in the field of drug delivery systems, and increasing awareness amongst patients. Global hormone replacement therapy market is expected to reach USD 28.4 billion by 2022, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

The Company's Parma location will begin taking appointments in the beginning of July 2017 and the Company's St. Augustine, Florida location is waiting on finalization for licensing and inspection.

Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides health education, lifestyle coaching, and naturopathic medicine essential to an individual's successful achievement of personal wellness. Our success comes from providing patients with safe and confidential access to quality alternative healthcare, while providing them with the most professional support systems available. Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides the community and patient with the most current, innovative and dynamic wellness information and services possible. Alternative Medicine Centers of America brings to light personal wellness potential for patients and facilitates their journey to harmonious fitness.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

