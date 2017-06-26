Global Non-PVC IV Bags (Single Chamber, Multi Chamber) Market, 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-PVC IV Bags Market Analysis By Type (Single Chamber, Multi Chamber), By Material (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Copolyester Ether), By Content Type (Frozen Mixture, Liquid Mixture), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global non-PVC IV bags market is expected to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2025

Globally, increasing demand for safer medical packaging and strict regulations against usage of PVC are the key factors anticipated to boost the demand for non-PVC alternatives. Extensive research and developments for novel alternatives are expected to fuel the growth further.

Demand for non-PVC plastics is increasing in medical as well as non-medical industries owing to stricter regulations against their usage since their disposal can cause high level of pollution. The changing trend of using non-PVC materials provides a huge scope for growth, thus attracting manufacturers and investors to this market.

The demand for non-PVC IV bags is increasing in parenteral nutrition services. They also have high demand for multichambered bags; as the formulation differs from patient to patient. The scope for customized IV bags providers is anticipated to increase with the development of personalized therapeutic solutions.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Single chamber bags dominated the market by capturing 64.6% of the total market share in 2016. High usage in IV drips and other mixtures is a principal factor that can be attributed to the large share.

Ethylene vinyl acetate captured the largest share in 2016 and this dominance is expected to continue over the forecast period. Higher safety and utility of its usage in frozen mixtures including in blood banks are expected to have a high impact on the segment growth.

The demand for copolyester ether is expected to showcase highest growth during the forecast period due to advantages such as transparency, durability, and chemical resistance.

North America dominated the market and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to showcase fastest growth, fueled by factors such as emergence of a large number of local players and increasing foreign direct investment.

Key players include ANGIPLAST PVT. LTD.; RENOLIT; Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd; PolyCine GmbH; Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd.; Kraton Corporation; Pfizer, Inc. (Hospira).; Baxter; and B. Braun Melsungen AG

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Non-PVC IV Bags Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Content Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Non-PVC IV Bag Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type, Material, and Content Type



8 Competitive Landscape



Baxter

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Pfizer, Inc. (Hospira)

Fresenius Kabi AG

JW Life Science

RENOLIT

PolyCine GmbH

Sealed Air

Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd.

ANGIPLAST PVT. LTD.

Shanghai Solve Care Co Ltd.

Kraton Corporation

Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd.

