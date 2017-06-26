

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A pilot of an AirAsia flight, which was forced to turn back for an emergency landing due to technical issue, twice asked the passengers to 'pray.'



The AirAsia X flight to Malaysia from Perth, Australia, was forced to turn back Sunday after the twin-aisle Airbus A330-300 aircraft began shaking due to a technical issue.



'The pilot identified a technical issue with the engine. The plane turned around and safely landed back at Perth Airport.' says CNN quoting a spokesman for the Perth Airport.



'We were asleep and heard a loud bang around the 1-hour-and-15-minute mark,' passenger Damien Stevens told CNN. 'It shook for the whole ride back, close on two hours.'



Stevens said the pilot asked passengers to pray twice. And passengers were told to hold 'the brace position' for about two minutes during the landing, he said, which was smooth.



'Our survival depends on your cooperating,' the pilot announced. 'Hopefully everything will turn out for the best.'



