Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2017 | 19:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Semiconductor Test Systems Market 2017-2021: Major Factors Hindering the Growth of This Market is Constantly Increasing Test Requirements - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Semiconductor Test Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The global semiconductor test systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Semiconductor Test Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, value, and the retrofit market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is continuous innovation in semiconductors and growing complexity of silicon chips. With the development of new semiconductor chips to meet the increased demand for new devices, the designing of these chips is becoming more detailed and complex. Due to the increasing functionalities in consumer electronic devices, such as computers, laptops, and smartphones, there is a growing need for multifunctional ICs that have a higher computing power and low power consumption.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is smartphones and tablets drive user interface extensions for test equipment. The significance of mobile applications has witnessed a drastic increase due to the increasing demand for apps that support multiple functionalities in smartphones. The development of several mobile applications is due to the integration of a large number of functionalities in smartphones. Mobile applications are becoming more important for businesses.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is constantly increasing test requirements. In today's fast-paced environment, device performance is constantly pushing the limits of test system capabilities. As a result, the market is witnessing accelerated tester obsolescence and rising test costs. These are part of the constantly increasing semiconductor test requirements. With the increasing introduction of newer technologies, new launches may become obsolete after 6 months.


Key vendors:

  • Sanmina
  • Danaher
  • Amkor Technology
  • Advantest
  • National Instruments

Other prominent vendors:

  • Keysight Technologies
  • Texas Instruments
  • Tokyo Electron
  • Teradyne

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by product

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gq9krg/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire