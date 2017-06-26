sprite-preloader
26.06.2017 | 20:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Cognitive Systems & Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market to Grow at a CAGR of 45.9% by 2022 - Key Players are IBM, Synechron, Micro Strategy, Infosys, Next IT Corp & Rocket Fuel

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cognitive Systems & Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market - Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Artificial Intelligence &Cognitive Systems and Artificial in BFSI will witness a CAGR of 45.9% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The increasing usage of cloud-based solutions in the BFSI industry, rising demand for the data-driven solutions, increasing internet banking penetration, and scope of deriving market risk are fostering the market growth. The market is segmented into technologies, deployment types, verticals and regions.

Globally, BFSI is the second most customer data-centric industry, where players have a bundle of new business opportunities from Cognitive Systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is an evolving data driven technology that works on on-premises and cloud-based software. The system replaces the human thought process with a simulated digital model that includes a self-learning system, which derives patterns by using data mining, speech recognition, and language processing techniques. The cognitive systems require AI platform to derive the complicated business issues.

Globally, the growing demand for digital technology and changing customer demands have led the BFSI players to adopt cognitive systems and AI implementation in their operations to deal with ever-changing regulatory & compliance laws to face the market risk and understand both income tax & corporate tax laws in an efficient way. It is also showing a strong presence in analyzing consumer behavior patterns to bring new offerings and is finding new distribution channels for the financial institutions.

Companies Mentioned

  • IBM Corp.
  • Infosys Limited
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated
  • Next IT Corp
  • Rocket Fuel
  • Synechron

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Outlook

5 Market Characteristics

6 Deployment Type: Market Size & Analysis

7 Technologies: Market Size & Analysis

8 Verticals: Market Size & Analysis

9 Regions: Market Size & Analysis

10 Vendor Profiles

11 Companies to Watch for

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5nkrdm/cognitive_systems

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire