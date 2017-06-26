Adhering to the notion that everyone should have the right to create, the Unity Without Borders initiative hosts nearly 40 developers from ten countries

Today Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com/), the leading creation engine for gaming and interactive entertainment, announced it will sponsor nearly 40 developers from ten different countries as part of the company's Unity Without Borders initiative. Developers from countries such as Iran, Turkey, Libya and Cameroon will embark on a sponsored trip to Unity Europe: a global conference that will showcase technology industry insights, provide certification opportunities, and serve as a networking space for more than 1,500 Unity creators in Amsterdam from June 27-29. A Unity Without Borders video can be found here.

"At Unity we believe that everyone -- regardless of background, perspective or nationality -- should have the right to create. Recent travel restrictions and discrimination against certain nationalities have impeded the global collaboration, learning, and progress that is vital to our industry and its continued success," said Elizabeth Brown, Chief People Officer, Unity Technologies. "It's our belief that, in order for a community to thrive, it must be open to people from all walks of life. We are honored to bring nearly 40 developers from ten different countries to Unite Europe for an opportunity to interact with the best and brightest minds in development."

Unite Europe will feature three days of more than 60 expert talks, instructional demos, and curated panels and will serve as a networking space for Unity creators. Unity will unveil new tools in Unity 2017.1 that will empower teams of artists and developers to build rich experiences together. The launch of 2017.1 signifies the evolution of the world's most popular game engine into an ever-expanding creation system for gaming and real-life entertainment. The launch aims to equip artists, designers and developers with new, powerful visual tools that allow teams to contribute more efficiently.

Unite Europe's sessions and schedule, as well as ticket availabilities, are viewable on the Unite Europe website.

Unity Without Borders spokespeople are available for media upon request.

