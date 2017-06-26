Smart Mirror Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% by 2022 - Driven by the Automotive Sector - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Mirror Market - Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The Smart Mirror market is expected to reach $1,220.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Smart mirror is one of the growing priorities of modern days' shopping community. It is an alternative to the traditional mirror being used in malls, automobiles, and homes. The smart mirror offers an effortless experience allowing the user to get access to the information like they will eventually get from other devices such as smartphones, laptops, and TV. It is an interactive touch-free device that will address the need of accessing up-to-date information required by the user. The combination of mirrors with RFID & display technology will be useful in displaying information and can be customized according to user-specific suggestions. As for now, consumers are interested in using technology in integrated mirrors, thereby creating opportunities for both manufacturers and fashion designers to come up with new innovative ideas to grab market share and standout in the competition.

The market is driven by the automotive sector as the innovative mirrors will play a major role in providing comfortable drive and safety to the driver. The mirrors are available in different modes offering complete rear-view and control over the reflections. There is a vast scope for embedded mirrors in other sectors such as retail, healthcare, and residential. The leading adoption of technology is driving various start-ups to enter the market along with electronic devices manufacturers.



Europe holds the majority of the market share followed by North America. The wide acceptance of smart mirror in automobiles, retail and consumer sectors is the major driver for the growth of the market in these regions. APAC will grow the fastest due to the emergence of small start-ups and improvise in knowledge sharing. LAMEA has restrictions on clothes for women, reducing the opportunity for the global providers in the retail sector. However, the market for automobiles will be very strong in GCC countries.



Companies Mentioned



Ad Notam AG

Alke

Evervue

Gentex Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Panasonic

Pro Display

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seura

Tech2o

Toshiba Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Smart Mirror by Technologies: Market Size and Analysis



7 End-user Verticals: Market Size and Analysis



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Vendor Profiles



11 Companies to Watch for



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/96fnr3/smart_mirror

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716