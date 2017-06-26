

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Monday, giving back gains from the previous three sessions.



Prices fell very early in the day and were little changed through lunch hour, as traders ignored economic data. August gold was down $10, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,246.40/oz



New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods fell by more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.



The report said durable goods orders tumbled by 1.1 percent in May after slumping by 0.9 percent in April. Economists had expected orders to drop by 0.6 percent.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John C. Williams issued hawkish commentary overnight that dented gold prices. Speaking in Australia, Williams said he sees one more interest rate hike this year and three to four next year despite sluggish inflation.



However, last week St. Louis Fed President James Bullard suggested the Fed should keep rates on hold: 'The Fed can wait and see how the economy develops before making any further adjustments to the policy rate.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX