QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- SOCIETE D'EXPLORATION MINIERE VIOR INC. (TSX VENTURE: VIO) (FRANKFURT: VL51) (the "Company" or "Vior")

Granting of 100,000 stock options

Vior announces the granting of 100,000 stock options at the exercise price of $0.10 per share, which is the minimal price required by the TSX Venture. These stock options have been granted to a director of the company. These options are valid until June 20, 2027.

Profile

Vior's strategy is to generate, explore and develop quality projects in the best proven and accessible mining areas. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team has demonstrated its ability to discover numerous gold deposits and mineral prospects.

SEDAR: Societe d'exploration miniere Vior inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

