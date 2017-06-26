Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Germany IT Services Market 2021" report to their offering.

Following moderate growth, the German IT services industry contracted in 2015 and grew weakly in 2016. Moderate growth is expected for this industry in the forecast period. Slowdown in this industry has largely been driven by the IT infrastructure segment. As cloud computing grows in popularity, buyers are re-thinking the way in which they spend money on IT services. This is currently resulting in reduced spend on IT infrastructure services and increased investment in cloud computing.

This report briefly covers the current market trends and market drivers supported with current and forecast revenue numbers.

This research report covers:

Overall IT Services Market

IT Services Types Market Share

Buyer and Technological Trends

Competitive Profiles

Key Topics Covered:

Germany IT Services Market An Overview Germany IT Services Market Current and Future Outlook, 2021 Germany IT Services Market Breakdown by Segments, 2016 Germany IT Services Competitive Scope

Company Profiles:

Atos SE

Cap Gemini S.A.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corporation

