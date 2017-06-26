Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "France IT Services Market 2021" report to their offering.
The French IT services industry has seen a slowdown in the last couple of years. Some acceleration in growth is expected in the forecast period. Slowdown in this industry has largely been driven by the IT infrastructure segment. As cloud computing grows in popularity, buyers are re-thinking the way in which they spend money on IT services. This is currently resulting in reduced spend on IT infrastructure services and increased investment in cloud computing.
This report briefly covers the current market trends and market drivers supported with current and forecast revenue numbers.
This research report covers:
- Overall IT Services Market
- IT Services Types Market Share
- Buyer and Technological Trends
- Competitive Profiles
Key Topics Covered:
- France IT Services Market Quick Glance
- France IT Services Market Current and Future Outlook, 2021
- France IT Services Market Breakdown by Segments, 2016
- France IT Services Competitive Scope
Company Profiles:
- Atos SE
- Cap Gemini S.A.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- International Business Machines Corporation
