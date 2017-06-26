Global Cleanroom Dispenser Market 2017-2021 - Increase in Use of Disposable Apparel - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cleanroom dispenser market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cleanroom dispenser market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand generated from end-users such as medical industry; semiconductor industry; and others.

One trend in the market is rising use of robot arms in cleanrooms. Robot arms are now deployed in cleanroom applications across industries. The Danish manufacturer, Universal Robots has developed robot arms that can be used in ISO Class 6 cleanrooms.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in use of disposable apparel. Disposable cleanroom apparel is gaining popularity in industries such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The drug development is a costly and complex process. Therefore, the contamination level must be controlled and monitored continuously in cleanrooms of these industries. Disposable cleanroom apparel offers a high level of contamination control as it can be disposed of after a single use.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of product differentiation leading to increase in threat of rivalry. The global cleanroom dispenser market is very fragmented with the presence of several local, regional, and international vendors across the globe.



Key vendors:



Cleatech

Palbam Class

Teknomek

Terra Universal

Other prominent vendors:



Clean Room Depot

Ecolab Home

Kimberly-Clark

Luminati Waycon

Micronova

S-Curve Technologies

Ultrapure Technology

UltraTape

Veltek Associates

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



