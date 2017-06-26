Global Cleanroom Dispenser Market 2017-2021 - Increase in Use of Disposable Apparel - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cleanroom Dispenser Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global cleanroom dispenser market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cleanroom dispenser market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand generated from end-users such as medical industry; semiconductor industry; and others.
One trend in the market is rising use of robot arms in cleanrooms. Robot arms are now deployed in cleanroom applications across industries. The Danish manufacturer, Universal Robots has developed robot arms that can be used in ISO Class 6 cleanrooms.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in use of disposable apparel. Disposable cleanroom apparel is gaining popularity in industries such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The drug development is a costly and complex process. Therefore, the contamination level must be controlled and monitored continuously in cleanrooms of these industries. Disposable cleanroom apparel offers a high level of contamination control as it can be disposed of after a single use.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of product differentiation leading to increase in threat of rivalry. The global cleanroom dispenser market is very fragmented with the presence of several local, regional, and international vendors across the globe.
Key vendors:
- Cleatech
- Palbam Class
- Teknomek
- Terra Universal
Other prominent vendors:
- Clean Room Depot
- Ecolab Home
- Kimberly-Clark
- Luminati Waycon
- Micronova
- S-Curve Technologies
- Ultrapure Technology
- UltraTape
- Veltek Associates
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7jbgck/global_cleanroom
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716