CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- As a way of giving back this Canada Day, Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that it is providing complimentary access to its Shaw Go WiFi network at over 80,000 hotspots across Western Canada. From June 26 to July 3, all Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to tweet, post, snap and share using Shaw Go WiFi at no charge.

"This Canada Day long weekend, people want to share in the festivities with their family and friends," said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. "Whether you're posting pictures, looking up a place to go or getting directions, Shaw Go WiFi will help keep people connected while saving on cellular data usage."

The Shaw Go WiFi guest network can be accessed by selecting 'ShawGuest' from the list of available networks on any WiFi-enabled device. For a full list of Shaw Go WiFi hotspots, visit www.shaw.ca/wifi or download the Shaw Go WiFi Finder app.

Providing complimentary access to the Shaw Go WiFi network over the long weekend is one of Shaw's ways to give back in celebration of Canada 150. Shaw is also granting 150 wishes with monetary gifts to support the people and organizations who are doing exceptional work to improve the lives of children and youth in our communities.

More information about Shaw's Canada 150 initiative is available at www.shaw.ca/Canada150.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc. is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony, video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services division, through ViaWest, provides hybrid IT solutions including colocation, cloud computing and security and compliance for North American enterprises.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (TSX: SJR.B)(TSX: SJR.PR.A)(TSX: SJR.PR.B)(NYSE: SJR)(TSX VENTURE: SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

