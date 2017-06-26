TV Market Outlook for Africa & the Middle East, 2017-2021 - Growth Catalysts, Regional Dynamics, Changing Products and Services - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This report examines TV and video market dynamics in Africa and the Middle East.
It begins with an investigation of how TV access modes have evolved, analysing the situation with the different distribution networks (satellite, cable & MMDS, terrestrial, telecoms).
It then takes a look at how free and for-pay services and the revenue they generate are developing.
The report also delivers an analysis of the ways in which the positions of the leading market players and their products are changing, alongside the shifts in the markets' driving forces. Disruptions in both services and business models are also explored.
Detailed TV access and revenue figures are given, along with five-year forecasts for the main regions (North Africa, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa).
These are completed with data for nine countries (South Africa, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Côte d'Ivoire, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria) that are representative of the key sub-regions.
Slideshow Includes:
- Positive socio-economic indicators especially in sub-Saharan Africa
- Satellite expected to continue as main purveyor of TV programming
- parallel to the rise in (mobile) telecom access
- Almost double the number of TV subscribers in five years, keeping pace with OTT video services
- Pay-TV dominated by a handful of heavyweights
- Telcos stepping up their forays into video
- Advertising market set to rebound in Africa/the Middle East
- The OTT video disruption
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology & definitions
3. The socio-economic situation
4. TV access market
5. TV services and revenue
6. A healthy dynamic in the coming years
7. Databook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m9cn3z/tv_market_outlook
