TV Market Outlook for Africa & the Middle East, 2017-2021 - Growth Catalysts, Regional Dynamics, Changing Products and Services - Research and Markets

This report examines TV and video market dynamics in Africa and the Middle East.

It begins with an investigation of how TV access modes have evolved, analysing the situation with the different distribution networks (satellite, cable & MMDS, terrestrial, telecoms).

It then takes a look at how free and for-pay services and the revenue they generate are developing.

The report also delivers an analysis of the ways in which the positions of the leading market players and their products are changing, alongside the shifts in the markets' driving forces. Disruptions in both services and business models are also explored.

Detailed TV access and revenue figures are given, along with five-year forecasts for the main regions (North Africa, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa).

These are completed with data for nine countries (South Africa, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Côte d'Ivoire, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria) that are representative of the key sub-regions.

Slideshow Includes:

Positive socio-economic indicators especially in sub-Saharan Africa

Satellite expected to continue as main purveyor of TV programming

parallel to the rise in (mobile) telecom access

Almost double the number of TV subscribers in five years, keeping pace with OTT video services

Pay-TV dominated by a handful of heavyweights

Telcos stepping up their forays into video

Advertising market set to rebound in Africa /the Middle East

/the The OTT video disruption

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology & definitions



3. The socio-economic situation



4. TV access market



5. TV services and revenue



6. A healthy dynamic in the coming years



7. Databook



Companies Mentioned



ART

Africable

Afrostream

Airtel

Al Jazeera

Almajd network

Amazon Prime

Consat

DTTV Africa

ERTU/Nile TV

Es'hailSat

Etisalat

Eutelsat

e-vision

Free Africa

Icflix

Intelsat

iRoko+

iRokoTVIstikana

Netflix

Nilesat

NuVu

OSN

OSN Go

Ooredoo

Orange

Rotana

SES

Saudi Telecom

TV Sat Africa

Telly

Trace Play

VU

Vodacom/Vodafone

Zuku TV

